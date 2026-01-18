Bagurumba steps towards global recognition: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was present alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Bagurumba Dwhou 2026’ in Sarusajai, organized by the Assam government to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community on Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister said that Bagurumba dance, a symbol of pride for the Bodo community, represents the culture and traditions of this great community in Assam. He said that through the dance performance of more than 10,000 Bodo artistes before the Prime Minister, organised by the Assam government with the cooperation of the Bodoland Territorial Council and Bodo community organisations, Bagurumba has taken a strong step today towards global recognition and appreciation. He further noted that Guwahati had never before witnessed such a large-scale Bagurumba performance. The Chief Minister, moreover, said, “Today the Bagurumba Dwhou will unite people across Assam and create a Bor Axom and Mahan Bharat.”

Addressing the congregation, the CM paid deep tributes to revered souls, namely Guru Kalicharan Brahma, Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, and educationist Sitanath Brahma Choudhury. He also offered tributes to Satish Chandra Basumatary, Ustad Kamini Kumar Narzary, and Madaram Brahma, under whose guidance the Bagurumba dance gained national recognition after its performance in New Delhi on January 26, 1957.

The Chief Minister, moreover, said that the Mega Bagurumba initiative would remain a milestone in the cultural history of the state. He recalled that at the same Sarusajai venue, on April 14, 2023, the state organized the “Bihu Binandiya” programme with the participation of more than 11,000 youth. He also noted that in February last year, more than 8,000 youth from the tea tribe and Adivasi communities presented the Jhumur dance. He described the Bagurumba performance in the presence of the Prime Minister, a defining symbol of Bodo culture.

Referring to the installation of the statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in New Delhi last year and the naming of a road in New Delhi after Bodofa, Dr Sarma thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership. He also said that the peace accord signed in 2003 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and again in 2020 under Prime Minister Modi has transformed BTR into a peaceful, developed, dynamic, and vibrant region. He also reiterated that the state government has taken steps to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of Bodo Kacharis living outside the BTR through the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council.

The Chief Minister said that the government initiatives for the welfare of the Bodo people, including the formation of the BTC, recognition of the Bodo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and its status as an associate official language in Assam, are also steps to recognize and honour the Bodo people and their rich legacy. He observed that the Prime Minister’s presence at today’s event elevated the dignity and pride of the Bodo community to a new level and said that the programme would further strengthen the spirit of harmony and once again inspire the realization of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma’s ideals. On behalf of the people of the state, he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his presence.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya; Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal; Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary; Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Hagrama Mohilary; state ministers, including Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah; Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita; Member of Parliament, Bijuli Kalita Medhi; and several other MPs, MLAs, and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

