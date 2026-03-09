Assam: Bajali DC distributes saplings to visitors before transfer

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a thoughtful gesture ahead of his transfer, the District Commissioner of Bajali district, Mridul Kumar Das, distributed tree saplings to visitors at his official residence, promoting environmental awareness and encouraging people to plant more trees. Many residents and well-wishers visited the DC’s residence to meet him before his departure from the district. On the occasion, Das handed over saplings to those present and urged them to plant and nurture the young trees, highlighting the importance of protecting nature and maintaining a green environment.

Known among locals for his deep love for nature, Das often encouraged people to care for the natural surroundings. Residents said that he was particularly fond of the pond located near his official residence and had requested people not to catch or kill fish there, so that the natural ecosystem could remain undisturbed. Locals appreciated the DC’s gesture, saying the saplings would serve as a lasting reminder of his commitment to environmental protection. Many described him as a nature lover who consistently promoted greenery and ecological awareness during his tenure in the district. The distribution of saplings also turned into a symbolic farewell message from the outgoing district commissioner, inspiring people to continue protecting nature even after his departure.

