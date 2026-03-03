Assam Planted Only 784 Saplings Against 70,000 Required After Highway Tree Felling

A rule under the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change requires that for every tree felled in non-forest areas for development, ten trees must be planted in its place. In Assam, that rule is being ignored on a significant scale.

A 2023 report reveals that around 7,000 trees were felled for highway expansion in the state — but only 784 saplings were planted in their place. Under the compensatory planting norm, approximately 70,000 trees should have been planted.