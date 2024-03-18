Assam: Bajali Police Make Breakthrough in ATM Fraud Case, Apprehend Three Suspects

GUWAHATI: A remarkable stride has been taken by the Bajali Police in apprehending perpetrators of an ATM fraud case. In this regard, after the complaint lodged by Lakheswar Talukdar, a resident of Puthimari village, and filed at Pathsala Police Station, reporting an unauthorized withdrawal of Rs 51,000 from his bank account through his ATM card, which was unlawfully accessed at an ATM located at a Point Chariali of National Highway No. 1 at Pathsala, the Bajali Police has, in time, taken a careful investigation of the matter under the supervision of Additional SP (HQ) of Bajali, which had gained technical prowess with the help of astute human intelligence. Their hard work led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Ashif Iqbal Hossain, Sahil Ahmed, and Nuruddin Khan, all residents of Barpeta District, who were holding key places in the nefarious operation.