Assam: Bajali Police Make Breakthrough in ATM Fraud Case, Apprehend Three Suspects

GUWAHATI: A remarkable stride has been taken by the Bajali Police in apprehending perpetrators of an ATM fraud case. In this regard, after the complaint lodged by Lakheswar Talukdar, a resident of Puthimari village, and filed at Pathsala Police Station, reporting an unauthorized withdrawal of Rs 51,000 from his bank account through his ATM card, which was unlawfully accessed at an ATM located at a Point Chariali of National Highway No. 1 at Pathsala, the Bajali Police has, in time, taken a careful investigation of the matter under the supervision of Additional SP (HQ) of Bajali, which had gained technical prowess with the help of astute human intelligence. Their hard work led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Ashif Iqbal Hossain, Sahil Ahmed, and Nuruddin Khan, all residents of Barpeta District, who were holding key places in the nefarious operation.
The operation yielded a huge breakthrough as police could recover a total of eight ATM cards, including one of the aggrieved complainants, from the possession of the accused people. In addition, a thorough search conducted in the residence of one of the prime suspects, Sahil Ahmed of Kayakuchi, Barpeta, uncovered a substantial amount, viz., Rs 40,000, which is believed to be a share of the illicitly withdrawn funds of the victim's bank account.
In addition to this, the money recovery operation also sought to confiscate one of the two-wheelers that were used for the performance of the fraudulent activities. More than that, the sleuthing operation unearthed three Android mobile phones and their associated SIM cards, which were made use of for accomplishing such malfeasance activities.
The continued investigation indicates that the Bajali Police is purposing to pursue justice relentlessly, with ongoing interrogations of the accused. The investigation would reveal a better view of the detailed web comprising the syndicate of the ATM fraud operation. This successful operation highlights the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies toward safeguarding the financial interests of citizens and upholding the safety and security of the communities in the region.
