Assam: Bajali youth distributes 500 saplings on New Year in memory of Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a heartfelt tribute to renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and his deep love for nature, a youth from Bajali district, Shourav Jyoti Das, distributed 500 saplings among various temples and people at various locations across the district on the occasion of New Year.

The green initiative aimed to spread awareness about environmental conservation while honouring Zubeen Garg, who has long been admired not only for his music but also for his commitment to nature and social causes.

Notably, all the saplings distributed under the initiative were grown by Das himself at his own farm, reflecting his personal dedication to nurturing the environment. Temple committees praised Das for turning a memorial gesture into a meaningful action for a greener future.

Shourav Jyoti Das said, "Zubeen Garg has always inspired us to love and protect nature. This small effort of distributing saplings is my way of paying tribute to him. If each of us plants and nurtures even one tree, we can create a greener and healthier future together."

Locals described the initiative as inspiring, saying such efforts by the younger generation can play a crucial role in protecting nature and promoting sustainable living across the district.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Tribute: 10,000 Saplings Distributed in Assam