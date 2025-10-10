Assam: 10,000 saplings distributed in memory of Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: In a heartfelt and emotional tribute to Assam’s beloved singer, actor, and environmentalist Zubeen Garg, organizers distributed 10,000 saplings across several villages in Baksa district and adjoining areas of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The saplings reached farmers and villagers to encourage tree plantation and environmental stewardship in memory of the cultural icon, who was deeply admired for his love of nature and his connection with the people of Assam.

The saplings were donated by Mr. Amarjit Lahkar, Proprietor of Crop Smart Agriculture Service, as part of his ongoing commitment to community greening initiatives. He sourced them from his own nursery at Umsur, Kamrup (Rural), a model facility known for cultivating diverse indigenous species, including fruit-bearing trees, shade plants, and valuable timber varieties. The nursery had previously supported multiple afforestation and livelihood-based plantation projects in the region.

“Planting a tree in Zubeen da’s memory is not just an act of remembrance — it continues his vision for a greener and harmonious Assam,” said Mr. Lahkar. “Through these saplings, we wanted to keep alive the green dream he often sang about — where music, nature, and humanity thrive together.”

The programme drew a large turnout of farmers, youth, and local residents, many visibly moved as they received their saplings. Participants chanted “Joi Zubeen Da!” in unison, while others joined voices to sing Zubeen’s evergreen song “Mayabini,” turning the event into a powerful moment of shared remembrance and celebration of life.

Mr. Dijen Boro, a local farmer from Nabasti, expressed, “Zubeen da was one of us — he sang for our land, our rivers, our people. Planting this sapling feels like planting a piece of his soul in our soil. We will nurture it with love and care.”

The initiative received logistical support from Mr. Satan Ramchiary of Manas Chowki Ecotourism Society, BTR, and Nobosti Barowary Lakhi Puja Committee, Nabasti, Baksa, who played key roles in mobilizing local communities and coordinating the distribution drive.

Local youth groups and community-based organizations pledged to care for the saplings and expand the plantation drive in the coming months, ensuring that Zubeen Garg’s legacy of compassion, culture, and conservation continues to inspire future generations, stated a press release.

