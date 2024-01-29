Assam: Bajali’s political leader Phani Pathak returns to BJP

BAJALI: Bajali’s political leader Phani Pathak returned to the BJP on Sunday. Earlier, Pathak, who was a spokesperson for the BJP before resigning as a primary member of the party in 2021, had joined the AJP.

According to reports, Pathak was an AASU leader and later joined the BJP party in 2011, and since then he had been working for the party in the Patacharkuchi constituency. He resigned after the party fielded Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass to fight for the Patacharkuchi Assembly seat.

