Assam: Bajrang Dal and VHP Members Rescued 2 Women in Patharkandi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Barely had the tremors of the recent Bagargol incident in Badarpur, Sribhumi district, subsided when another rescue involving two women in Chandkhira, under Patharkandi, created a sensation in the area. Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) members rescued the women from a local youth’s residence and handed over three individuals, including the youth, to the police.

According to a complaint lodged at Patharkandi Police Station, the main accused, identified as Muzzakir Sheikh, allegedly concealed his identity and introduced himself as “Rahul” while befriending the women in Bengaluru. One woman is from Jharkhand, while the other hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

The complaint alleged that the accused lured the women to his residence in Chandkhira under various pretexts and had planned to marry one of them on Saturday. After learning about the alleged plan, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists reached the spot, rescued the women and handed over the three individuals to the police.

Police personnel arrived shortly after receiving information and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the organisations.

Bajrang Dal and VHP representatives alleged possible links to “Love Jihad” or human trafficking. However, these claims have not been independently verified. Police said a detailed investigation was underway to establish the facts, verify the allegations regarding the accused’s identity and determine the circumstances under which the women arrived in Chandkhira.