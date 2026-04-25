Assam: Bajrang Dal claims jihadi activities inside NIT, Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Alleging 'jihadi activities' and 'Islamic radicalization' in NIT Silchar, the Bajrang Dal demanded immediate investigation by the administration. In a memorandum to the district commissioner and the SSP, Cachar, the Madhya Silchar unit of Bajrang Dal alleged that a number of teachers, non-teaching staff, and students were actively involved in practising jihadi activities, Islamic radicalization, and 'systemic Islamisation' within the premier institute.

The memorandum further claimed that these illegal practices were carried out inside a particular boys' hostel with the help of administrative support from a section of the NIT rank and file.

It further alleged that during the 'namaz' in the hostel room, extremist discussions were held and attended by several teaching faculty and non-teaching staff. It stated that even beef consumption and halal meat during the Iftar and Eid were promoted with an intention to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Banjrang Dal named the allegedly involved teachers, staff, and students and demanded immediate action against them.

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