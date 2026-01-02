Assam: Bakhar Bengena Festival begins in Bokota

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The three-day Bakhar Bengena Festival 2025-2026 began on Wednesday, near the historic Bakhar Bengena tree in Bokata mouza of Sivasagar district. The ancient tree, believed to be nearly 600 years old, stands as a living symbol of the Ahom era and holds immense historical and cultural significance in the region.

The festival is being organized at a site located between Suhungmung Dihingia village and Jabalating village, drawing attention to the area's heritage and traditions. The event aims to promote the historic location as a rural tourism hub, revive Bokata's traditional bamboo craft, and boost the local rural economy.

