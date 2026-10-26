Assam: Bali High School in Nalbari District Runs without Science Teacher

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concern is mounting over the academic future of students at Bali High School in Shialmari under the Tihu Legislative Assembly constituency in Nalbari district, as the institution has been functioning without a science teacher for several months. Parents, students and local residents have urged the Assam government and the Education Department to fill the vacancy at the earliest.

The absence of a science teacher has created difficulties for students, particularly those of Classes IX and X, who require regular classroom instruction and practical guidance to prepare for examinations. Although teachers of other subjects reportedly take science classes whenever possible, several chapters remain uncovered, leaving students anxious about their academic performance. Some former students and retired teachers have occasionally visited the school, with the headmaster’s permission, to teach science. However, their assistance has not been sufficient to ensure regular classes.

The situation has reportedly prompted some parents to withdraw their children from the school and enrol them in other institutions after learning about the vacancy.

The shortage followed the retirement and transfer of teachers earlier this year. Science teachers Nagendra Nath Choudhury and Tarak Chandra Kalita retired on January 31 and May 30, respectively. Meanwhile, Ashwini Kumar Goswami, Nripen Dutta and Dibakar Boro joined other schools as headmasters on March 12, leaving teaching positions vacant.

Despite the issue reportedly being brought to the attention of senior Education Department officials, the Nalbari District Commissioner and the local MLA by residents and school authorities, no effective solution has emerged so far.

The prolonged disruption has sparked resentment among the local community, which has expressed concern over its impact on students’ examination results and future academic prospects. Residents have urged the authorities to appoint a science teacher without further delay.