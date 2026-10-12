Science Teacher Ranjan Bora Unveils 'Space Weather' Book Exploring Solar Cycles and Forecasting

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TEZPUR: A science-based book titled Space Weather, authored by Ranjan Bora, a science teacher from Jamugurihat, was released at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. The book explores several important aspects of space science, including solar storms, the Carrington Event, the Earth’s magnetic field, the ionosphere and its scintillation, and space weather forecasting.

The book also examines geological phenomena beneath the Earth’s surface, spiritual cycles of time, quasi-random radiation and solar cycles. It includes forecasts of space weather for the period from 2026 to 2036 based on solar cycle patterns, besides discussing weather prediction through Indian astrology. Author Ranjan Bora said his earlier book on artificial intelligence, published under the initiative of TXX had received an encouraging response from readers.

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