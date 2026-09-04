Assam: Balighat Shocked as Husband and Wife Discovered Dead; Knife Attack Suspected

CORRESPONDENTS

JAMUGURIHAT/BISWANATH CHARIALI: Sensation gripped the Balighat area of Sootea following the recovery of the two bodies from a locked room at their residence on Thursday morning. The deceased couple have been identified as Rudra Thapa (57 years) and his wife Manju Devi (45 years).

When the couple's room remained locked from inside until 8 in the morning, the neighbours went to check on them. On looking through an open window, the neighbours reportedly saw Manju Devi lying on a bed in a pool of blood. Rudra Thapa was also seen inside the room, apparently injured in the neck. Police suspect that Rudra Thapa killed his wife and subsequently took his own life by slashing his neck with a sharp knife.

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