Assam: Bangladeshi couple detained at Badarpur station in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Despite strict vigilance by the security forces in the Indo-Bangla border following political unrest in the neighbouring country, infiltration did not seem to stop. The state police detained two Bangladeshi citizens at Badarpur rail station on Saturday night. They were identified as Masum Khan and Sonia Akhtar. During interrogation, the couple confessed that they entered India through the Tripura border and were heading towards Bengaluru. Later, the couple had reportedly been deported back to Bangladesh with the help of the BSF.

Also Read: BSF Meghalaya nabs 4 Bangladeshi nationals near international border (sentinelassam.com)