BSF Meghalaya nabs 4 Bangladeshi nationals near international border

Shillong: In a significant operation, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, according to an official press release from Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya. During the operation that was conducted on Thursday, four Bangladeshi nationals, including three females, along with two Indian facilitators, were apprehended.

In its continuous efforts to curb illegal crossings and smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF Meghalaya has reinforced its border control measures and adopted multi-tier dominance strategy to prevent such activities.

The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices, have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

Earlier, in a well-planned operation carried out on August 10, BSF troops, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian facilitators at a checkpoint, said BSF in a statement. In view of ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, BSF Meghalaya has assessed and heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, adopting a multi-tier dominance strategy. All the apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants with Indian facilitators were handed over to the concerned police station for further disposal and legal action, according to BSF.

Earlier, BSF apprehended two smugglers and seized cattle and phenedyl bottles in a recent operation at the international border. Additionally, BSF also nabbed 11 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India—two each from the Bengal and Tripura borders and seven from the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border.

“BSF field formations, in a special drive on the International border in the last 24 hours during Ops Alert, have apprehended 2 smugglers on the border and seized Cattle and Phensedyl bottles in West Bengal. Besides, in other operations, 11 Bangladeshi Nationals have been apprehended on the border while infiltrating into India, i.e. 2 each from the Bengal and Tripura border and 07 from the Meghalaya border with Bangladesh,” as per a press release from the BSF. (ANI)

