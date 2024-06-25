Assam: Bank Fraud Of Over Rs 8 Crore Busted; CBI Books 4 Accused

GUWAHATI: In a crackdown on financial crime, a case has been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against four accused, including three former assistant managers of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, over serious allegations of bank fraud.

As per reports, the quartet were formerly employed in the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank and they were posted in the bank's Madhapur Branch in Jorhat district.

They have been accused of engaging in fraudulent activities, as a result of which, the bank has incurred a massive loss to the tune of Rs 8.28 crore (approximately).