Assam: Bank Fraud Of Over Rs 8 Crore Busted; CBI Books 4 Accused

GUWAHATI: In a crackdown on financial crime, a case has been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against four accused, including three former assistant managers of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, over serious allegations of bank fraud.
As per reports, the quartet were formerly employed in the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank and they were posted in the bank's Madhapur Branch in Jorhat district.
They have been accused of engaging in fraudulent activities, as a result of which, the bank has incurred a massive loss to the tune of Rs 8.28 crore (approximately).
The accused individuals have been identified as Prasanta Borah, Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi and Sohan Dutta, all of whom were former Assistant Managers of the bank while the then Office Assistant (Multi-Purpose) going by the name of Satyajit Chaliha was also involved.
Reportedly, the alleged conspiracy unfolded when certain individuals dishonestly and fraudulently authorized and distributed funds into fictitious Self Help Group (SHG) loan accounts.
These funds were then purportedly transferred to the personal savings accounts of an accused assistant manager and other bank accounts.
The diversion of funds benefited the accused financially at the expense of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, which suffered a financial loss of approximately Rs. 8.28 crore.
The CBI reportedly carried out searches at seven locations in Assam, including residences and offices of the accused in Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh, as well as one location in West Bengal.
Incriminating documents have been recovered in these searches and the investigation is still going on.
Separately, the CBI has lodged a case against two branch managers of Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank (RMGB) for allegedly siphoning off funds from the treasury through the approval of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans using forged documents.
The probe agency is looking into multiple instances of loan fraud pertaining to KCC, amounting to more than Rs. 3 crore. The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Sheel Kumar, Branch Manager, and Satish Nanda, Assistant Manager, both formerly stationed at the Satyaya Branch in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
