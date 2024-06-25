Assam Flood: River Kushiyara Surpasses Danger Level in Karimganj, Submerging Over 600 Villages

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has worsened because the River Kushiyara at Karimganj has risen above the danger level, impacting over 170,000 people in ten districts. The floods have submerged 631 villages, leading to widespread displacement and disruption.
To help those affected, authorities have set up 102 relief camps, which are now housing 13,094 people who had to leave their homes.
The state is struggling to provide enough relief and support to the flood victims as the rising waters continue to threaten more areas.
Efforts are being made to offer emergency help and closely monitor the water levels to prevent more damage.
The Assam government has gathered resources and personnel to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people.
The situation remains critical as the state prepares for possible additional flooding and its effects.
Earlier, the Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed the flood situation in Karimganj. Hazarika visited a few relief camps and spoke to the flood victims.
There was a widespread allegation that the relief items were not properly being distributed in the camps.
However, after visiting the camps and attending a review meeting with the district administration and local MLAs, Hazarika told the media persons that he had received not a single allegation regarding ill practices in relief distribution.
In the recent flood, the Karimganj district was badly hit. Hazarika said, in recent flood, at least two lakh people of the state were affected. The government had already disbursed the ex gratia compensation to the people who were affected during the first episode of flood this year.
Hazarika said, new dykes would be made on Barak and Singla rivers very soon to control the effects of the flood. Concerned departments had been instructed to prepare project report for the proposed dykes, he said.
On Monday, Hazarika made a visit to the residence of former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha. The nonagenarian BJP leader had recently suffered a minor brain stroke and presently recuperating in his home in Silchar. Hazarika wished him speedy recovery.
