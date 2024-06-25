Assam Flood: River Kushiyara Surpasses Danger Level in Karimganj, Submerging Over 600 Villages

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has worsened because the River Kushiyara at Karimganj has risen above the danger level, impacting over 170,000 people in ten districts. The floods have submerged 631 villages, leading to widespread displacement and disruption.

To help those affected, authorities have set up 102 relief camps, which are now housing 13,094 people who had to leave their homes.

The state is struggling to provide enough relief and support to the flood victims as the rising waters continue to threaten more areas.

Efforts are being made to offer emergency help and closely monitor the water levels to prevent more damage.