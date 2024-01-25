Assam: Bank Office Assistant Arrested for Embezzling 37 Lakhs from Assam Gramin Vikash Bank

GUWAHATI: In a recent development, the Bureau of Investigations Economic Offences (BIEO) has taken into custody the office assistant of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Guwahati's Bhangagarh, on charges of misappropriating funds amounting to approximately ₹37 lakhs.

The arrest followed the registration of a case at the BIEO Police Station, Assam, under case No 06/2022, invoking sections 120B/420/406/409/468 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged by the General Manager of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, MSSR Road, Bhangagarh.

According to the General Manager's complaint, the accused, identified as Debasish Gogoi (34), a resident of Rajkhowa Gaon in Lakhimpur district, had engaged in fraudulent activities. Gogoi allegedly transferred and withdrew funds from dormant accounts across various branches of the bank.

The accused office assistant was brought to the BIEO police station for interrogation, during which he reportedly confessed to his involvement in the financial irregularities. The investigation substantiated his role in the fraudulent transfer of funds from dormant accounts at Thakurbari Branch, Machkhuwa Branch, and Chandmari between 2018 and 2021, ultimately leading to the misappropriation of around ₹37 lakhs from the bank's funds.

Post-arrest, Debasish Gogoi has been remanded to judicial custody, marking a significant development in the case. The arrest underscores the importance of vigilance within financial institutions to prevent and detect fraudulent activities that could compromise the integrity of banking systems.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in maintaining the security of financial transactions, urging banks to continually enhance their internal controls and surveillance mechanisms. The Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, is expected to pursue legal avenues to recover the misappropriated funds and ensure justice in this case.

The BIEO's swift action in apprehending the accused reflects the commitment to addressing economic offenses and maintaining public trust in financial institutions. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how the case will progress and whether further revelations regarding the alleged misappropriation will come to light.