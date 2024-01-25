Mizoram: Chakma Rebels from Bangladesh Allegedly Undergoing Military Training in Mizoram

AIZAWL: In a concerning revelation, the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association (PAMRA), a former armed wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF), asserts that Chakma rebels from Bangladesh are reportedly undergoing military training in Mizoram. The alleged training is being conducted in the Lunglei and Mamit districts, posing potential security implications for the northeastern state.

The Jana Sangati Samatee (JSS), led by Santu Larma, is identified as the rebel group involved in these activities. According to PAMRA, the Chakma rebels, primarily based in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), are actively engaged in military training across several locations in Mizoram.

In Lunglei district, training camps are said to be established in Psalms, Tara Banya, Chumochumi, Malchari (family quarters of JSS Shanti Bahini cadres), Bhalukkyachari, and Andar Manek Village. Additionally, two active camps reportedly operate in Mamit district—Silsury Village under Company Commander Alo Chakma and another under Commander Binanda Chakma.

Expressing grave concerns, PAMRA emphasizes the potential threats to Mizoram's security and the safety of its residents. The association urges the state government to take immediate action to halt the alleged training activities and repatriate the Chakma militants.

It is noteworthy that PAMRA itself is a former militant group that relinquished arms after the Peace Accord signed in 1986. The accord paved the way for the formation of the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association, focusing on the state's integration into the Indian Union.

The Chakma conflict in Bangladesh is deeply rooted in religious and ethnic tensions, exacerbated by the country's Islamisation policy. Seeking refuge in neighboring regions, including India, the Chakma refugees' presence has now raised concerns about the potential spillover of conflict into Mizoram. This strife has led to the displacement of Chakmas, who have sought refuge in neighboring regions, including India.

As tensions rise, PAMRA warns of potential actions against the training camps if immediate measures are not taken by the Mizoram state government, highlighting the urgency of addressing this security challenge.