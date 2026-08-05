Assam: Banyam Cultural Forum opens New Branch at Rakshasmari in Sonitpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Banyam Cultural Forum expanded its organisational network with the formation of a new branch at Rakshasmari in Sonitpur district on Sunday evening.

The new unit, named Banyam Cultural Forum, Rakshasmari Branch, was constituted at a meeting held at 5 pm. Cultural activist and nationally recognised lyricist Amiya Chachani was appointed president of the branch in accordance with a decision of the organisation’s central committee. Riya Bhawal was unanimously chosen as secretary.

The newly formed 21-member executive committee includes Mampi Nandi and Manisha Rabha as vice-presidents, Banajit Nath, Dhan Bharali, and Geeta Paik as assistant secretaries, Sanjay Rajat and Madhabi Sarkar as organisational secretaries, and Riya Chachani and Ritashree Barman as publicity secretaries.

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