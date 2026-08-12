Assam: Barak Valley residents extend financial aid to flood victims

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of Badarpur in Assam’s Barak Valley have extended financial assistance to flood-affected people in Sivasagar and Nazira. A total of Rs 2.5 lakh was distributed among the victims, along with an additional Rs 80,000 contributed personally by members of the visiting team.

A 15-member team representing the people of Badarpur in Barak Valley, including Iqbal Ahmed and Nizam Uddin, visited several flood-hit areas in Sivasagar town and parts of Nazira such as Santak, Bihubar Nepali Khuti, Rajapul, and Garh Ali on August 10. The team directly distributed financial aid to deserving flood victims in these regions.

In coordination with resident Md Abul Hussain, the team also visited affected areas alongside members of the youth committees of Nazira Purana Mosque and Sadar Mosque, including President Shahid Choudhury and secretaries Iltaf Ahmed and Zakir Hussain. They ensured that the funds were distributed fairly among those most in need during this crisis.

The team has also assured that they will return with further assistance in the coming days to continue supporting the flood-affected population.

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