Assam: Flood victims demand complete ban on stone mining along Dikhow river

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In the aftermath of the devastating floods triggered by the Dikhow river, anger and anguish have erupted among residents of several flood-ravaged areas in Nazira co-district, as locals strongly demanded a complete and immediate ban on stone mining along the river and its adjoining regions.

Villagers from Bihubar, Ogurijan, Nepali Khuti, Shiloni, Santak, Laxmijan, Borshil, and Bamunpukhuri have collectively raised their voices, warning that unregulated stone extraction must stop at any cost. Many flood-affected residents, who have lost their homes, land, property, and even family members, expressed their desperation, stating they are ready to risk their lives if necessary to prevent further mining activities. Some even issued extreme warnings against those allegedly involved in illegal mining operations.

The protest comes in response to a recent statement made by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reportedly said that most locals depend on sand and stone mining for their livelihood, with only one individual opposing the activity. Reacting sharply, flood victims accused the Chief Minister of 'misrepresenting facts,' asserting that only a handful of people are engaged in mining, while the majority sustain themselves through farming, vegetable trade, driving, and livestock rearing.

"We cannot accept such remarks. Most of us are not involved in mining. We work hard through agriculture and other means to support our families and educate our children," said one resident.

Tensions intensified after an emotional incident during the chief minister's recent visit to the flood-affected Nepali Khuti village earlier this week. A young girl, in tears, pleaded before him to stop illegal stone mining, a moment that deeply moved those present.

Several local organisations and groups have also blamed rampant illegal mining of stones in Bihubar and unchecked coal extraction in neighbouring Nagaland as major contributors to the catastrophic flood. They argue that such activities have severely impacted the natural flow of the river, leading to unprecedented devastation.

As demands for accountability grow louder, residents are urging the government to take decisive action to prevent further environmental damage and protect vulnerable communities from future disasters.

Also Read: Assam: Dikhow River in Severe Flood Stage as Erosion Threatens Sivasagar Embankments