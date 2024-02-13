Assam Budget: Govt. Incentivizes Girl Education; Pursuance of Higher Education Encouraged

GUWAHATI: In a significant move for girl education, the Assam government introduced a number of women-centric schemes on Monday in its Rs 2.9 lakh crore budget for 2024-25.

Under these schemes, financial assistance will be provided to uplift 10 lakh girls to post-graduation level to eradicate child marriage.

In a year when the country will go to the polls to elect the next central government, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog provided a relief to the common citizens by not imposing any new tax.