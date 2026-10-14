Assam: Barpeta district makes molasses trade registration mandatory

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The District Magistrate, Barpeta, Nabadeep Pathak, ACS, has issued an order making prior registration with the Barpeta district administration mandatory for the storage, transportation, sale, purchase, and trade of liquid molasses and molasses powder in the district.

The order aims to prevent the diversion and misuse of molasses for the illegal manufacture of country liquor and illicit/spurious liquor, which pose serious risks to public health and safety.

All traders, wholesalers, retailers, transporters, and other business entities dealing in these commodities must complete registration within 15 days of the issuance of the order.

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