Assam: Barpeta Police arrested three in Gayanhati murder case

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The police have successfully arrested three accused involved in the Gayanhati murder case within 24 hours of the incident. The arrested individuals have been identified as Samiran Gayan, Ganen Das, and Jitul Bhuyan.

According to reports, on Sunday night, miscreants attacked and killed a local youth named Bipul Gayan, a resident of Gayanhati, and left his body behind. As soon as the incident came to light, the Barpeta Police swiftly launched an investigation and arrested the accused.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya stated that the murder was the fallout of a dispute that arose over alcohol consumption. The police officer further disclosed that the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime during interrogation.

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