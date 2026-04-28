Two absconders arrested by Digboi Police in Powai murder case near Assam–Arunachal border

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DIGBOI: In a major breakthrough, Digboi police on Sunday arrested two absconding accused in the brutal murder case of Akash Tiwari in Powai under the Digboi police station, tightening their grip on the investigation into a crime that had sent shockwaves across the region.

The arrested accused, Sunil Singh (44 years) and Vikas Singh (38 years), both residents of Pawai Centre, were apprehended from the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border area, where they had been hiding to evade arrest. Their capture follows sustained search operations and precise intelligence inputs. The case has been registered at Digboi police station as No. 30/2026 under Sections 61(2)/103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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