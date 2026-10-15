Assam Bartajibi Sangha Urges State to Expedite Journalists' Pension and ID Card Issuance

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Bartajibi Sangha has urged the State Government to initiate the process for journalists’ pension for the current year at the earliest and ensure that the pension is announced on January 1, 2027, as in previous years. The organisation also demanded the resumption of identity card issuance to working journalists through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). A delegation of the Assam Bartajibi Sangha met the Director of Information and Public Relations, Manabendra Dev Roy, at Dispur on Tuesday in this regard.

Also Read: Assam: BTC deputy chief assures support for journalists, promises permanent BJA office