Assam: BTC deputy chief assures support for journalists, promises permanent BJA office

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Deputy Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and in-charge of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, Rihon Daimary, on Wednesday assured journalists of the BTC region that the council government would take steps to address their long-pending demands, including the construction of a permanent office for the Bodoland Journalists’ Association (BJA) and financial assistance for ailing journalists.

The assurance came during a meeting with DIPR-recognised journalists of the BTC area held at the auditorium of the BTC Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar. The event, organised by the BTC Information and Public Relations Department, brought together representatives of the BJA and officials of the department to discuss issues concerning journalists in the region.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Daimary said that the Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC government remained committed to the comprehensive development of the region, including the welfare of journalists.

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