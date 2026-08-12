Assam: BASC to launch ‘Mission APSC & UPSC’ on August 15 in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: ‘Mission APSC and UPSC,’ a six-month mentorship and academic support initiative aimed at providing quality, accessible, and largely free guidance to serious and deserving civil services aspirants from BTC and adjoining districts, was announced on Tuesday at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar.

District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, addressed the media at BASC and outlined the vision, structure, and objectives of the initiative. The programme is an initiative of Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar, in collaboration with the District Administration, Kokrajhar, with Nirman IAS as the Academic/Knowledge Partner and NTPC, Salakati, as the sponsoring partner.

A key feature of the programme will be personalised mentorship by IAS, IPS, ACS, and APS officers and experienced faculty.

Also Read: Bodoland University launches free APSC/UPSC coaching for aspirants