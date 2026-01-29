Assam: Bathou Puja celebrated with traditional fervour in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Along with different parts of Assam, the sacred Bathou Puja of the Bodo community was celebrated with devotion in Boko on Tuesday. In the tribal-dominated villages of Boko such as Bhogdabari, Nagopara, Kathalpara, Rajapara, and several others, the Bodo people observed the holy festival with traditional fervour.

Bathou Puja, which is customarily held on the second Tuesday of the Assamese month of Magh every year, was this time marked with special significance at Kathalpara near the Assam–Meghalaya border. The Kathalpara Bathou Puja Celebration Committee informed that the festival had entered its 25th year, and in keeping with the silver jubilee, a colourful two-day programme was organized.

The rituals began early on Tuesday morning with traditional practices at the Bathou temple located in the heart of the village. A Siju plant was ceremonially planted, lamps and incense were lit, and offerings of rice, fruits, and other items were made. Devotees sang traditional hymns and performed dances in reverence to Bathou.

General Secretary Jitu Boro stated that despite being a border area, communities such as the Garos, Rabhas, and Gorkhas extended full cooperation in the celebration, reflecting harmony among the people. The event was graced by several dignitaries including Bishnu Basumatary, President of the South Kamrup District Bathou Mahasabha, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and Arjun Chetry, Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), among others.

Speaking at the venue, Bishnu Basumatary elaborated on the significance of Bathou Puja and prayed for peace, harmony, and prosperity not only for the Bodo community but for the entire world.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania remarked that both the Assam and Indian governments had been working continuously for the welfare of tribal communities. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a state holiday on January 17 during the Bathou Puja celebrations at Sarusajai Stadium, enabling the Bodo people to observe the festival smoothly across the State.

The organizers further informed that Wednesday’s open session would be attended by BTR chief Hagrama Mohilary, Chief Executive Member of the RHAC Tankeswar Rabha, and several other distinguished personalities. In connection with the silver jubilee, a cultural evening will also be held where Bodo artistes will present songs and dances, adding grandeur to the celebration.

