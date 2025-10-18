Centre Grants Separate Code to Bathou Religion of Bodo Community

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has recognized Bathou religion, one of the most primitive religions with separate faith and practices of the Bodo tribes, with a separate code, ensuring the preservation of the sacred faith, practice, and identity of the Bodo tribes.

In a letter to the Chairman of Bathou Traditional and Research Centre, Baganshali, Kokrajhar, Sarada Prasad Mashahary, Dr Sangeeta Das (SS), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, said that the MoH Affairs, GoI, had recognized Bathou religion as a separate column/code for conducting upcoming census. Das said that in the next census, the enumerators were instructed to record Bathou religion as a separate column.

Meanwhile, former Chief of BTC Pramod Boro on behalf of the Bodo community extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for granting a separate code to India’s ancient Bathou religion in the upcoming census. He said that this historic step had given a long overdue national recognition to the sacred faith and identity of the Bodos.

The chairman of the Bathou Traditional and Research Centre, Kokrajhar, Sarada Prasad Mashahary, retired IAS officer K Mashahary, leaders of Dularai Bathou Gouthum ,and democratic organizations hailed the initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

