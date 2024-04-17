Assam: Battle Heats Up in Jorhat; Gaurav Gogoi vs Topon Gogoi

ASSAM: Jorhat in the Assam poll battle is witnessing a tight contest as Congress heavyweight Gaurav Gogoi is pitted against incumbent BJP MP Topon Gogoi. Stepping into new constituencies after the recent restrictions, Gaurav is banking on the illustrious legacy of his father, former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, who represented Jorhat three times and ruled the region for decades on.



In holding the Jorhat seat, Gaurav Gogoi is drawing on his father’s political legacy and playing emotional dividends of long-time Congress supporters. The campaign has been a matter of pride for both parties, with the BJP relying on its organizational strength to create Ahom pride.



BJP led by CM Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma is leaving no stone unturned to win. Dr. Sarma, who is known as a rival to Gaurav Gogoi, has campaigned vigorously across Jorhat thus showcasing the various development schemes and also highlighting BJP schemes for women beneficiaries such as the Orunodoi Scheme and the Lakshapati Didi Scheme



With more than 1.7 million voters, the constituencies are diverse and sprawling. Both are Ahoms who make up more than 30% of the electorate. The BJP's campaign strategy includes garnering support from tea garden workers and tribals in areas where they have strong organizational connections.

The competition has created public excitement, with Gaurav Gogoi praising health, education and economic issues, while stressing the importance of democracy and freedom of speech Unlike Topon Gogoi, he is promoting government schemes and benefits, and attracting women who are the main beneficiaries.



With the traditional ties of history to Assam, the Congress party always relies on deep loyalties, though the recent ousting of the BJP signals a change in political dynamics. However, Gaurav Gogoi is confident of massive support and hopes to regain the legacy of Jorhat as a Congress stronghold in the upcoming election season in Assam.



As the electoral battle continues to be stronger, the outcome in Jorhat district of Assam will everberate in Upper Assam and it's political scenarious and also leave it's impressions across the state, setting the regional political scene. The race between Gaurav Gogoi and Topon Gogoi tells the story of a struggle for property and institutional strength, and promises a nail-biting finish on election day.