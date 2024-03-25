Assam: Jorhat parliamentary seat candidate Gaurav Gogoi starts election campaign in Nazira

NAZIRA: The newly declared candidate of Congress from Jorhat parliamentary seat, Gaurav Gogoi, has started his election campaign in different areas of Nazira on Sunday. Debobrat Saikia, the sitting MLA from Nazira and Leader of Opposition party was also with him.

During the campaign, Gogoi was heard criticizing the BJP-led central and state governments. “This is a double-engine government who is busy with attention seeking and event management activities only. The people of Assam want to know when they will get good roads. When should tea plantation workers get their due wages? When will quality education in public schools become a reality? When inflation will come under control? Government is silent on these burning problems and they have no answer to all these,” roared the youngling openly.

According to Shri Gogoi, those in power have left no opportunity to intimidate people attending public meetings. “But, people know it better and are eager for a change now. We are not afraid as long as people have faith on us,” challenged the Congress candidate.

Shri Gogoi started his election rally from Maduri after offering prayers at Shri Madhav Temple in Mesagarh. Apart from strangulating the democratic fabric of our state, BJP has broken promises on basic issues like unemployment, wage hike for tea workers and the ongoing land erosion at Majuli. The Congress supporters gave him a warm welcome when he reached Nazira.

