Assam: Behali Degree College NCC officer honoured with award of excellence

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Lt Dr Champak Talukdar, Head of the Department of Mathematics, Behali Degree College, and Associate NCC Officer under 5 Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur Group, was conferred the Award of Excellence at the State-level central celebration of the 65th Teachers' Day held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Dr Talukdar was among 14 Associate NCC Officers from across Assam selected for the honour in recognition of their dedication, exemplary service, and contribution towards nurturing discipline, leadership, and a spirit of service among the youth.

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