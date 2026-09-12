Assam News

Assam: Behali Degree College NCC officer honoured with award of excellence

Lt Dr Champak Talukdar, Head of the Department of Mathematics, Behali Degree College, and Associate NCC Officer under 5 Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur Group, was conferred the Award of Excellence at the State-level central celebration
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JAMUGURIHAT: Lt Dr Champak Talukdar, Head of the Department of Mathematics, Behali Degree College, and Associate NCC Officer under 5 Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur Group, was conferred the Award of Excellence at the State-level central celebration of the 65th Teachers' Day held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Dr Talukdar was among 14 Associate NCC Officers from across Assam selected for the honour in recognition of their dedication, exemplary service, and contribution towards nurturing discipline, leadership, and a spirit of service among the youth.

Also Read: Assam Governor to Attend NCC National Security Awareness Programme at Tezpur University

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