A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Once recognised nationally as Assam’s first ‘Clean and Green Village’, Belona in Bajali district is now seeking government intervention to develop itself as an eco-tourism destination. Despite receiving appreciation from former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 for its community-driven efforts to combat plastic pollution, villagers claim that the recognition has yet to translate into meaningful development.

Residents believe that developing tourism infrastructure could attract visitors, generate employment and create new livelihood opportunities for local people.

Ananda Khataniyar, former brand ambassador of Assam’s Forest and Environment Department and a resident of the district, said Belona had the potential to become an attractive tourist destination if supported by proper planning and infrastructure.

“Belona has the potential to become a tourist destination, but it needs proper development. The government should come forward with concrete initiatives and create the necessary facilities to attract visitors from across the country and abroad,” Khataniyar said.

Local youth Jintu Roy said the Prime Minister’s appreciation in 2019 had encouraged villagers, but the expected development support was still awaited. He appealed to Narendra Modi to intervene and help transform the village.

As part of its environmental conservation efforts, Belona has imposed a fine of Rs 500 on individuals found using single-use plastic bags. Its collective initiative had earlier earned appreciation from Sonowal, who described it as an example of community participation in tackling plastic pollution. Modi had also congratulated the villagers for their cleanliness efforts.

Now, residents are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take forward the initiative by providing basic amenities and tourism facilities. Their demands include improved road connectivity, an attractive entrance gate, a museum showcasing the village’s journey, a children’s park and a community hall.

Villagers believe these facilities could establish Belona as an eco-tourism destination while preserving its environmental identity. They hope government support will help transform the village’s national recognition into tangible development and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

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