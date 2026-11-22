A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Following revelations that several educational institutions across Assam, including Nagaon district, had admitted students to Classes XI and XII using forged certificates and mark sheets, more than 75 educational institutions have lodged FIRs with the respective police stations, following instructions from Nagaon Inspector of Schools, Narmada Chetia.

In accordance with the directives of the Assam State School Education Board, Inspector of Schools Narmada Chetia had already instructed the heads of 88 educational institutions in Nagaon district to lodge complaints at the respective police stations against the fraudulent activities involving fake certificates during the academic sessions 2025–26 and 2026–27.

A total of 1,288 students had allegedly secured admission using fake certificates in these 88 educational institutions in Nagaon district. Following the Education Minister’s announcement and the communication from the Assam State School Education Board to the CID, the Criminal Investigation Department of Assam Police registered Case No. 10/26 under Sections 61(2), 318(3), 319(2), 320, 336(1), 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. A Deputy Superintendent of Police-level officer has been assigned to investigate the case.

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