Assam: Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival begins in Bongaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 3rd Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival commenced on Saturday at the Birjhora Public Library in Bongaigaon. Organized by Barpara Naba Jeuti Club, the three-day festival is being held from November 22 to November 25.

The festival was inaugurated by Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MP of Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency and Diptimoyee Choudhury, MLA Bongaigaon. Earlier in the morning, the flag hoisting was done by Parimal Singha, President of Naba Jeuti Club, followed by a tribute to all drama workers of Bongaigaon area led by Pankaj Sarma, Secretary of the club. Eminent artist Amarjyoti Singha paid homage to the portrait of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, while Dr. Gautam Das offered tribute to the portrait of Zubeen Garg. Speaking to the press, Sankar Sarkar of the organizing committee said that each evening of the festival is dedicated to one renowned personality of Bongaigaon. “Our first night is dedicated to Late Anil Chandra Sarma, eminent educationist of Bongaigaon. Two dramas will be staged today—‘Dubil Beli Dhemalir’ by Barpara Naba Jeuti Club, written and directed by Umananda Pathak, and ‘Mukti’ by U Turn Drama Group of Nagaon, written by LakhyaJyoti Saikia and directed by Susmita Saikia and LakhyaJyoti Saikia,” he said.

Yogiraj Chakraborty of the organizing committee informed that the second day will be dedicated to Late Pratap Chandra Choudhury, eminent drama worker of Bongaigaon. Three plays will be staged on November 23—‘Chaa-Pohar’ by Pinak Drama Group of Barpeta (written and directed by Utpal Kumar Das), ‘Comfor Woman’ by Abhigyanam, Adingiri of Guwahati (written and directed by Manabendra Ronhang Choudhury), and ‘Suicide’ by Hojag Theatre of Morigaon (directed by Gobinda Kumar Nath).

