Bongaigaon drama festival to honour Bhabani Prasad Choudhury

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Barpara Nabajeuti Club of Bongaigaon is all set to organize its 3rd drama festival from November 22 to 24 at the Birjhora Public Library Auditorium.

Speaking to the press, Parimal Singha and Pankaj Sarma, President and Secretary of the club respectively, informed that this year's festival would be held in memory of Late Bhabani Prasad Choudhury. The three-day event aims to celebrate the rich theatrical and cultural spirit of Bongaigaon while paying tribute to several distinguished personalities.

Each evening of the festival will be dedicated to a prominent cultural activist. The first day will honour Late Anil Chandra Sarma, eminent educationist of Bongaigaon, the second day will commemorate Late Pratap Choudhury, noted dramatist, and the final day will be dedicated to Late Biraj Sarkar, another respected dramatist of the region.

A total of eight dramas will be staged during the festival.

Also Read: Morigaon Takes the Stage: Grand Drama Festival Unites Culture & Youth