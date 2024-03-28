Assam: Bhagawat oration programme convened by Sanmilit Samaj Sangha concludes in Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: The three-day Bhagawat oration programme convened by Sanmilit Samaj Sangha in collaboration with the general people of Laxman Basti Namghar premises, in the northern part of Sootea concluded on Wednesday. The first day programme began with hoisting of the religious flag by Niranjan Hazarila followed by a community plantation drive.

The Bhagawat procession was inaugurated by Saruram Bora, former president of Pabhoi regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. Mandira Bharali read out the Bhagawat on Tuesday while Jiten Dadhora explained the meaning. On the contrary Jitne Lahkar read out the Bhagawat on Wednesday while Anil Tanti explained the meaning. A Dihanaam competition was organized among the locals. Jamuguri Milijuli Dihanaam team bagged the first position, Paschim Sakomotha Milijuli Dihanaam team bagged the second prize while Soraijania Parijat Dihanaam Team, Sootea bagged the third position respectively. Ruli Bora of Balichang Shantipur Dihanaam team got the best singers award while Pub Nagsankar Shantipur Dihanaam team got the jury’s special award. The prize distribution ceremony was held with Niranjan Hazarika in the chair.

