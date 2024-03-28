Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituency: Dilip Saikia hoists BJP flag in booth committee president’s residence

MANGALDAI: In an exceptional and unique initiative in comparison with other political parties, the BJP in No. 4 Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituency with a view to strengthen its base in the grassroot level has started hoisting the party flag in all the 2622 polling booths of the constituency. Every party members in the booth will also display the party flags with due honour in their residences till the election is over.

Inaugurating this novel initiative, Parliamentarian and BJP candidate for Darrang -Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency Dilip Saikia on Wednesday morning hoisted the party flag in the residence of Rumi Saharia President of No. 155 Booth of No. 50 Mangaldai LAC at Gaonburhapara of Ward No. 9 here in Mangaldai.

President of District BJP Amarendra Sarma in presence of a large number of party workers also took part in the programme and took the pledge to make their booth as the strongest booth for the BJP. Hoisting the party flag, candidate Dilip Saikia appealed all the party workers to remember the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time of exercising their democratic right on the day of poll in the second phase on April 26. “Not only the party workers, but the people of the country have deep faith on the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi and are eagerly waiting to see Modiji as the Prime Minister for the third time. My candidature is not my individual candidature, I am representing Modiji only,” said Dilip Saikia in his speech. He also attended several programmes in different areas of the constituency.

