Assam: Bhai Phota Celebration Held in Demow

A correspondent

DEMOW: The Bhai Phota or Bhai Dooj celebration started in Demow on Friday. The Bhai Phota celebration starts from Pratipath on the second day of Diwali and will end on Tritiya. It is a special day for both brothers and sisters, where the sisters apply Phota (Tika) to their brothers on their foreheads and give them delicious food items to eat. On the other hand, brothers also give special gifts to their sisters. Bhai Phota is usually celebrated by Bengali and Nepali communities.

Also Read: Bhai Dooj 2024: Know The Date, History, Significance, Rituals And Celebrations