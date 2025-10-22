Assam: Bhai Phuta celebrated in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Bhai Phuta celebrated in Demow on the second day of Kali Puja on Tuesday evening. The Bhai Phuta celebration starts from Pratipath and ends on Titiya and the celebration is done according to traditional rituals. It is a special day for both brothers and sisters where the sisters apply phuta (tika) to their brothers and give them delicious food items to eat. On the other hand, the brothers give their sisters special gifts. Bhai Phuta is usually celebrated by the Bengali and Nepali communities.

