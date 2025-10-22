Assam: Minor girl’s body recovered in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a sensational case, the body of a 13-year-old girl who had been missing since one and half month was recovered from the Bedlangmari area under Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station in Kokrajhar district on Monday.

According to police sources, the girl had been missing for the past one and a half months. Her body was found in a forest area about 150 meters from her residence in Bedlangmari. Family members had earlier lodged a missing complaint at the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station following her disappearance, officials confirmed.

While the exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained, Kokrajhar Police have launched a preliminary investigation into the incident. A police team recovered the body and after conducting a post-mortem examination, handed it over to the family, sources added.

