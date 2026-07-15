Assam: Bharat Vikas Parishad holds State-Level Workshop at Tezpur

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TEZPUR: Bharat Vikas Parishad, Assam Prant, celebrated its 64th foundation day by organising a state-level workshop at Tezpur, hosted by the Tezpur branch, with participation from office-bearers and karyakartas from across the State.

Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, attended the inaugural programme as the chief guest, while Barchalla MLA Ritu Baran Sarmah was the guest of honour.

Prantiya President Dr Kishore Kumar Barua highlighted the organisation's 64-year journey of service and nation-building, while Regional General Secretary Dr Munindra Mishra spoke on the Parishad's vision and objectives.

Technical sessions focused on organisational development, service activities, values, membership expansion, financial discipline, and women's participation.

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