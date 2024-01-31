Assam: No 1 Diplonga Village Defence Party secretary Dipu Konwar, honoured

JAMUGURIHAT: Dipu Konwar, the VDP secretary of No 1 Diplonga VDP (Village Defence Party) under Sootea police station was honoured with the district level best VDP title on the auspicious occasion of 75th foundation day of VDP at Kurma Vaskar Barman Ketra, Amingaon, Kamrup on Tuesday. The title has been conferred as per the recommendation made by the Assam police and the state VDP team. Jayanta Bora, president of Sonitpur district VDP congratulated Konwar for bringing laurel to Sonitpur district and for his achievement as well.

