Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party holds Meeting in Dongkamukam

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a significant joint extended meeting of the East Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district BJP units at the Langsudo LP School playground, under the Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency in Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong district, on January 9, 2026.

The meeting commenced with a prayer, followed by proceedings led by Dilip Saikia, MP, Lok Sabha, and President of the BJP Assam Pradesh Committee. In his address, Saikia stressed the importance of further strengthening the party’s organizational structure at all levels and expressed deep appreciation to the dedicated BJP workers for their round-the-clock efforts in advancing the party’s welfare and growth. Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), delivered the welcome address. He called upon party workers to remain united and work tirelessly to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP in the upcoming Assam Assembly election. CEM Ronghang set an ambitious target for the party to secure all five seats in the hills region under the jurisdiction of KAAC.

Saikia highlighted the remarkable transformation in Karbi Anglong under the BJP-led government and contrasted the current scenario with conditions from 15 years ago, describing the past situation as ‘extremely deplorable.’ He pointed out that comprehensive and visible development was evident today across the region, benefiting the local communities.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from a wide array of senior leaders and workers. It was graced by Amarsing Tisso, Lok Sabha MP from Diphu, along with all sitting MLAs from the hills region, Radip Ronghang (President, BJP West Karbi Anglong District), Roland Killing (President, BJP Karbi Anglong District), in-charges and co-in-charges of the twin hill districts, several Executive Members (EMs), Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), board chairpersons, district office bearers, representatives from various morchas, cells, wings, and karyakartas from mandal to booth levels.

