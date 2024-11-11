Assam: ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah’ celebrated at Darrang College

A CORRESPONDENT

Jamugurihat: In celebration of the auspicious moment of the Assamese language being recognized as a classical language, the ‘Bhasa Gaurav Saptah’ has been celebrated throughout the state from 3rd to 9th November. In Sonitpur district also, it is observed with great enthusiasm. Thus, at the appeal of the District Administration, by the inspiration of Dr. Palashmoni Saikia, Principal, Darrang College, by the exertion of Dr. Dhrubajit Sarma, Head of the Department of Sanskrit, and with the auspices of the teachers and students of the Sanskrit Department, the Bhasa Gaurav Saptah was celebrated. As a part of the week-long celebration, on the 8th November, there was a captivating competition among the students of the college on the first ten verses of the twelfth chapter, i.e., the Bhaktiyoga of Srimadbhagavadgitopanisad, and also on the eternal poem entitled “Asomia Dekar Ukti” of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla. In the competition, students participated not only from the Sanskrit Department, but students from other departments, viz., physics, history, geography, commerce, etc., have also taken part. Dr. Nanda Nath, Head of Bangla Department, was present in the programme. The chair of judges wasadorned by Khanindra Kumar Kalita, Secretary of Darrang College Teachers’ Unit, former Head of Assamese Department, and also by Teacher Dr. Dhundi Raj Upadhyaya, an ex-student of the department and the recipient of the Sahitya Akademy “Travel Grant” 2023 and “Asom Sahitya Bota” 2023. In the competition, Jialina Daimari, a first semester student of the department, got the 1st prize, Rudraksha Bibhusan, a fifth-semester student of the department, got the 2nd prize, and Kaustabh Borthakur, a third-semester student of the Physics Department of the college, got the 3rd prize. The prizes were distributed in the presence of Dr Sweta Mahanta, Coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), members of IQAC, viz., Dr Pallabika Sarma, Dr Rajib Basumatary, Gulap Sonowal, and others. At last, the vote of thanks was delivered by Nil Kamal Pandit, faculty of the Sanskrit Department and with the concluding remarks of gratitude to all the stakeholders and persons involved, expressed by Dr. Dhrubajit Sarma, HOD, Sanskrit, the programme of the Sanskrit Department of Darrang College.

