Assam: Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah observed in Baksa district

A Correspondent

TANGLA: In a bid to celebrate the recognition of Assamese as a classical language by the centre and honour the state’s rich linguistic diversity, the week-long “Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah” was observed at the office of Executive Engineer, Suklai Serfang Goreswar Division Irrigation in Goreswar of Baksa district on Wednesday. The event was chaired by Executive Engineer of the Division, Nelson Brahma wherein Accounts Officer, Madan Mohan Sarma, Head Assistant, Prabir Kumar Das highlighted the importance of keeping the Assamese language alive, urging the citizens to inculcate habits of reading Assamese language and literature by heart and spirit and remember the legacy of dramatists, linguists and scholars who have contributed for the conservation of Assamese language over the ages. The event anchored by Senior Assistant, Hemanta Baruah was also attended by journalist Shajid Khan who asserted the need to prioritize dominant languages for education and career and emphasized multilingualism as an asset and urged everyone to master one’s mother tongue alongside other languages to strengthen cognitive abilities. The event was attended by a number of office staff and contractor Jayanta Baruah. Pertinently the aim of the “Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah” is to create awareness about the classical status while promoting unity among different linguistic communities in state.

