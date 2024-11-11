Assam: ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah’ concluded at Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai

A Correspondent

Hojai: ‘Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah’, a week-long programme to mark the celebration of classical language status to Assamese language by the Government of India, concluded at Bharat Tirtho Bhaban, Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai on Saturday. Prof. Kaushik Chanda, Dean, RTU, graced the occasion as the chairperson of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Chanda motivated everyone to come up with such programmes in the future. Chanda appreciated the students, teachers, and authority for smoothly organizing the weeklong event. He said this has brought together students from all departments to showcase their talents and learn from each other. He added that the event has fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among the students, and it highlighted the importance of language and innovation in education. Talking to this correspondent on the sidelines of the conclusion ceremony, Dr. Sujit Ranjan Acharjee, Associate Professor of Chemistry and the convener of programme said Rabindranath Tagore University had the privilege of inaugurating Baxha Gaurav Saptah at the Conference Hall of Bharat Tirtho Bhaban, RTU, on November 3 last, to mark the celebration of classical language status to Assamese language by the Government of India. He informed me that the opening ceremony kicked off with a grand celebration, where the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, graced as the chairperson and shared his vision and goals for the programme. He said along with it, other departments played a vital role in organizing the event. He said RTU had centrally organized events such as letter-writing and speech competitions on November 5.

The topic of the speech competition was “Mur Bhaxa, Mur Gaurav”. In the letter writing competition, the participants were asked to write a letter expressing gratitude to the honourable prime minister of India for conferring the status of classical language on Assamese. The winners’ copies in each language category were sent to the office of DC, Hojai, for onwards submission to the Government of Assam. An exhibition on linguistic diversity celebrating ethnic attires, delicacies, and cuisines was also carried out by the department of English on November 6.

Notably, Dr. Sujit Ranjan Acharjee has prearranged the plans for the week in collaboration with all the language departments of the university, namely: Assamese, Bengali, English, and Hindi. The opening day was filled with interactive sessions that allowed everyone to get a taste of what was to come in the following days. The culmination day marked the prize distribution ceremony and a row of colourful cultural programmes where the students of all the language departments took the park enthusiastically. Tilak C. Kalita (Registrar i/c), Dr. Amar Gautam (Academic Registrar i/c), and Dr. Abhijit Kataky (DSW) also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of language in effective communication and how learning one’s own mother tongue helps to learn other languages. Manisha Saikia, Assistant Professor, Department of Assamese, anchored the event, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Sujit Ranjan Acharjee.

