Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah Celebrated at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi

New Delhi: The seven-day Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah that commenced on November 3, concluded on Saturday at Assam Bhawan in Delhi.

'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah' is a week-long celebration of Assam's linguistic heritage and the Assamese language's status as a classical language.

According to an official release, several academicians, individuals, students and organisations, including the All Assamese Students' Association, New Delhi participated in the event.

Speakers hailed the decision of the central government to confer upon Assamese the classical language status and pointed out that it would lead to further growth and development of the language.

Some even suggested setting up a library in the national capital with a stockpile of Assamese books.

A resolution tracing the genesis of the Assamese language dating back to the 4th Century and heaping praise on the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre was signed by the participants.

This will be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office by the Assam Bhawan authorities here.Poems were recited and a book was released on the occasion.

Joint Secretary and OSD, Assam Bhawan, Ranadip Kumar Dam, Deputy Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Surjya Kamal Borah, Mridusmita Baruah, Assistant Prof., DU, Deepsikha Mahanta Bortamuly, Assistant Prof., Daulat Ram College, Chandan Bortamuly, Dipjyoti Konwar, Researcher, Sasakawa Peace Foundation, among others, attended the event. (ANI)

